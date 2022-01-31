Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 542,658 shares.The stock last traded at $117.86 and had previously closed at $116.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $77,586,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

