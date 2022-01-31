Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

