Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CLS stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

