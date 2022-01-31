Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 583,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

