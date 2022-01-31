Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Down 9.1%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

