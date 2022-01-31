Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

