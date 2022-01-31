Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter.

QPX stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

