Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.48 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79.

