Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

