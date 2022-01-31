Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.