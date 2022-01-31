Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

