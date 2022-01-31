CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 235,053 shares.The stock last traded at $84.70 and had previously closed at $82.68.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

