Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

