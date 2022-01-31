Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

CRL stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average is $394.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

