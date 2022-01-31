Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,986,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG opened at $24.37 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

