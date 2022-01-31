Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGIFF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

