Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Buys $37,120.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

