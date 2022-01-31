Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.