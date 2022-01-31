China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.91. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Greenridge Global upped their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

