China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.91. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
CAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Greenridge Global upped their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
