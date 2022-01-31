China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 605,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.86. 30,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,442. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

