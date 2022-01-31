China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 605,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.86. 30,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,442. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

