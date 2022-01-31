Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

