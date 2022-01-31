Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 2.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Ciena worth $70,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 99,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $65.43. 2,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,244. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

