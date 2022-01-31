Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares traded down 2.6% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $67.45. 1,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

