Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.71. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3,582 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $7,148,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.