Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.71. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3,582 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.