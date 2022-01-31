Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

