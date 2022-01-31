Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

