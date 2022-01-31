Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

