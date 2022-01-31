Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

