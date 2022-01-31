Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 14,398 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

