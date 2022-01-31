Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 20,397 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,255,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 82,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

