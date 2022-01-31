Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.