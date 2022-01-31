Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 603,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,735,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,548. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.