Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 851,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,820,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

