Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 910,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $107,550,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 32,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.