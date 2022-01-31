Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000.

NASDAQ CLOEU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61.

