CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLPHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get CLP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3989 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.