Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the December 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CDRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $6.65 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.08.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

