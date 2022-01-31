Comparing Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stable Road Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.