Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 641,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $24.73 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

