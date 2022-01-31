Compound Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $122.20 or 0.00319364 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $798.71 million and $66.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,535,998 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

