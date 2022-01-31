Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.