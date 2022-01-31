Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,839 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

