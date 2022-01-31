Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLDB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

