Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

