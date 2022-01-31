Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 1,050.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 1,348.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.46 million, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

