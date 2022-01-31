Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.