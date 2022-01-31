Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 237,957 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $109.27 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

