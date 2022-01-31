Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 237,957 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CVS opened at $109.27 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
