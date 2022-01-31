Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

