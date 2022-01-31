Contrasting Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and XPO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.45 $110.00 million $2.82 22.70

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 4 18 0 2.82

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $112.77, indicating a potential upside of 76.18%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 1.91% 26.07% 4.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

