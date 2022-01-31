Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for argenx and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 3 15 1 2.89 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $361.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.98%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $41.60 million 321.37 -$604.19 million ($7.43) -34.83 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 218,409.95 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -9.58

Beam Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

argenx has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -73.28% -24.48% -20.69% Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25%

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats argenx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

